Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $670,000 Holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) by 97.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,200 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter worth about $44,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 19.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. 26.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on FSM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.54.

Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.32. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $7.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96.

About Fortuna Silver Mines (Get Rating)

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.