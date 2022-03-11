Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,617 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 16.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 244,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 34,926 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

