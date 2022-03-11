Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report issued on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.98. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Janus Henderson Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Macquarie cut Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.13.

NYSE:JHG opened at $32.33 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Group has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.34%.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Weil sold 63,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $2,296,112.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward P. Garden purchased 691,306 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.02 per share, with a total value of $20,753,006.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,086 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 281.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 60.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

