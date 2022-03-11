Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases New Position in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,127 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 121.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Scientific Games during the third quarter worth $108,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Scientific Games during the third quarter worth $169,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Scientific Games during the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Scientific Games during the third quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Scientific Games from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Scientific Games from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.44.

SGMS stock opened at $60.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.95. Scientific Games Co. has a 52-week low of $36.89 and a 52-week high of $90.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.88.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $580.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.79 million. Scientific Games had a net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. Scientific Games’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Scientific Games Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Hamish Mclennan purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.79 per share, with a total value of $342,437.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

