JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,074,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 373,450 shares during the period. JD.com accounts for approximately 0.4% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $145,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. QVT Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 212.8% in the 3rd quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 96,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 65,548 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 5.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd lifted its stake in JD.com by 140.1% during the third quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 34,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in JD.com by 134.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 548,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,657,000 after purchasing an additional 314,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in JD.com by 126.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 20,299 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.07.

JD.com stock opened at $52.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.90. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.60 and a twelve month high of $94.40.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $2.11. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $275.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

