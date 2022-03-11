JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,074,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 373,450 shares during the period. JD.com makes up approximately 0.4% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $145,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 2,744.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on JD. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.07.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $52.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.60 and a 1 year high of $94.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.69.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $2.11. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

