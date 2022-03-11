Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) a €89.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($96.74) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on COP. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($84.78) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 14th. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($78.26) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($95.65) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €70.50 ($76.63) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €81.79 ($88.90).

Shares of COP opened at €45.38 ($49.33) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.99. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €46.20 ($50.22) and a one year high of €82.80 ($90.00). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €57.34 and its 200-day moving average is €67.62.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

