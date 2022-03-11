Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €64.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($69.57) price target on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($81.52) price objective on Danone in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($76.09) price target on Danone in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($58.70) price target on Danone in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($63.04) price target on Danone in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($48.91) price objective on Danone in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €59.38 ($64.54).

Shares of EPA:BN opened at €50.48 ($54.87) on Tuesday. Danone has a 12-month low of €61.87 ($67.25) and a 12-month high of €72.13 ($78.40). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €55.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is €56.61.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

