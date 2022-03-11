Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) a €14.90 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.90 ($16.20) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on KCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.60 ($18.04) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.00) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €12.96 ($14.08).

ETR:KCO opened at €12.00 ($13.04) on Monday. Klöckner & Co SE has a 1 year low of €8.48 ($9.21) and a 1 year high of €13.49 ($14.66). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €10.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is €10.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 2.67.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

