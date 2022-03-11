Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Bavarian Nordic A/S’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BVNRY)

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bavarian Nordic A/S’s FY2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

BVNRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen downgraded Bavarian Nordic A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BVNRY opened at $9.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $19.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.21.

Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer.

