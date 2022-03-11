Jeffrey George Miller Sells 17,008 Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Stock

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey George Miller sold 17,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $24,321.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jeffrey George Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, February 3rd, Jeffrey George Miller sold 2,688 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $5,429.76.

Shares of SNCR opened at $1.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $4.73.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.91 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 18,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

About Synchronoss Technologies (Get Rating)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

