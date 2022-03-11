JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CRO Sells $373,350.00 in Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $373,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tali Notman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $359,400.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $340,050.00.

Shares of FROG stock opened at $24.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.61 and a 200-day moving average of $31.18. JFrog Ltd. has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $54.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -36.46 and a beta of 0.54.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The business had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. JFrog’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $71.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JFrog has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in JFrog by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JFrog by 964.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in JFrog by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

