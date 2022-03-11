JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.44 Million

Equities research analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) will post sales of $61.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for JFrog’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $61.80 million and the lowest is $61.29 million. JFrog reported sales of $45.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JFrog will report full-year sales of $274.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $273.00 million to $275.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $347.69 million, with estimates ranging from $329.51 million to $357.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover JFrog.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. JFrog had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $71.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

In other JFrog news, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $359,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,800 in the last quarter. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of JFrog by 5.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in JFrog by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JFrog by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

FROG opened at $24.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.18. JFrog has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $54.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.46 and a beta of 0.54.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

