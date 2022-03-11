JMP Securities Cuts FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) Price Target to $6.00

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 97.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FG New America Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

OPFI opened at $3.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.54. FG New America Acquisition has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $11.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FG New America Acquisition stock. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

