Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

JRNGF stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.88. Journey Energy has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $4.53.

Journey Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Journey Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its activities include drilling on its existing core lands, implementing water flood projects, and executing on accretive acquisitions. The company was founded on June 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

