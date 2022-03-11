JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SKIN. Raymond James began coverage on Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair initiated coverage on Beauty Health in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

Shares of NASDAQ SKIN opened at $18.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 13.09 and a quick ratio of 15.56. Beauty Health has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $30.17.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.90 million. Beauty Health’s quarterly revenue was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Beauty Health will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 47.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

