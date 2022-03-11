JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) to “Overweight”

Mar 11th, 2022

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of ADOOY stock opened at $10.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.74. PT Adaro Energy Tbk has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $11.70.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.3991 per share. This is a positive change from PT Adaro Energy Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.38. This represents a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th.

About PT Adaro Energy Tbk (Get Rating)

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk engages in the integrated coal mining, logistics, and power businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining and Trading, Mining Services, Logistics, and Others. The Coal Mining and Trading segment produces and distributes thermal coal.

