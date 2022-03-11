JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of ADOOY stock opened at $10.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.74. PT Adaro Energy Tbk has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $11.70.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.3991 per share. This is a positive change from PT Adaro Energy Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.38. This represents a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk engages in the integrated coal mining, logistics, and power businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining and Trading, Mining Services, Logistics, and Others. The Coal Mining and Trading segment produces and distributes thermal coal.

