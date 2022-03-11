JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Acquired by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 91.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,245 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 3.3% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Morgan Stanley increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,913,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,188 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,927,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,748,000 after buying an additional 87,408 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,586,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,928,000 after buying an additional 1,500,376 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 711.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,590,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,138,000 after buying an additional 2,270,764 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,460,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,786,000 after buying an additional 137,566 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:JPST remained flat at $$50.25 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,047,642 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.41 and its 200-day moving average is $50.55.

