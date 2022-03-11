Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 21 ($0.28) price objective on the stock.

Shares of Jubilee Metals Group stock opened at GBX 15.74 ($0.21) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 15.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 16.18. Jubilee Metals Group has a 52 week low of GBX 13.30 ($0.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 22 ($0.29). The company has a market capitalization of £382.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.

Get Jubilee Metals Group alerts:

About Jubilee Metals Group (Get Rating)

Jubilee Metals Group plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and mining of mineral properties in South Africa, Australia, Madagascar, Mauritius, Zambia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Base Metals Beneficiation, Business Development, and Exploration and Mining segments. It explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and gold; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jubilee Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jubilee Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.