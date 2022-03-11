Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 640.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 37.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JGHAF remained flat at $$52.43 during midday trading on Friday. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.43.

Get Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, and automated systems worldwide. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.