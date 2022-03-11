K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$35.24. K-Bro Linen shares last traded at C$35.14, with a volume of 3,572 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KBL. TD Securities cut their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$50.00 price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.60.

The stock has a market cap of C$372.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$36.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.96.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.52%.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

