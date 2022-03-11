Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) CFO Giacomo Dall’aglio Sells 13,000 Shares

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) CFO Giacomo Dall’aglio sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $87,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

KLR stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $6.43. The company had a trading volume of 221,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,079. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $18.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.02 million, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.63.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $90.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.80 million. Kaleyra had a negative net margin of 12.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KLR shares. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Kaleyra from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 331.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 209,953 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Kaleyra by 290.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 69,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 51,733 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the 3rd quarter valued at $625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

