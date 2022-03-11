KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ (KALV) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KALV. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ KALV opened at $16.38 on Tuesday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.79 and a 52 week high of $36.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.82 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.01.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,181,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $3,734,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 964,419 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,108,000 after purchasing an additional 34,938 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 136.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,501 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,556,000 after purchasing an additional 809,029 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 550.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 120,422 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 101,900 shares during the period.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.