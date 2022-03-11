Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.750-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $720 million-$740 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $743.90 million.

Kaman stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.89. 211,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,199. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.00 and a 200 day moving average of $40.03. Kaman has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $57.36.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Kaman had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kaman will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Kaman’s payout ratio is 50.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KAMN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaman from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Kaman from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Kaman by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Kaman by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 374,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,372,000 after purchasing an additional 15,768 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kaman by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaman during the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kaman by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,715,000 after purchasing an additional 37,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

