Karl Mr. Peterson Sells 90,000 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total value of $764,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

On Tuesday, February 15th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $255,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $218,700.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $291,600.00.

Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.91. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $9.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average is $7.94.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.72 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $4,146,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,359,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,832,000 after purchasing an additional 355,709 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,236,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,891 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $6,384,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.