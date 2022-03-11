KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Short Interest Down 96.4% in February

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.4% from the February 13th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of KBCSY traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.94. 150,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,187. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.91 and a 200 day moving average of $43.24. KBC Group has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $49.43.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. KBC Group had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 29.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that KBC Group will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of KBC Group from €67.70 ($73.59) to €66.40 ($72.17) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a €84.00 ($91.30) target price (down from €85.00 ($92.39)) on shares of KBC Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded KBC Group to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from €76.00 ($82.61) to €79.00 ($85.87) in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised KBC Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.13.

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

