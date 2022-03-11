Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) PT Raised to C$10.00 at Scotiabank

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.06.

Shares of TSE:KEL opened at C$5.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.74. Kelt Exploration has a 52 week low of C$2.35 and a 52 week high of C$6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Jeffery Errico sold 31,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.28, for a total transaction of C$163,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 488,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,580,716.16.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

