Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for hematological and musculoskeletal disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KER-050, KER-047and KER-012 which are in clinical stage. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is based in LEXINGTON, MA. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keros Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.25.

Keros Therapeutics stock opened at $54.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 1.26. Keros Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $71.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.13.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.62. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 1,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $96,803.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 4,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $234,980.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,189 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,356. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KROS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 548.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 101,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

