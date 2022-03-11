Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.03 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.03 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.08 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper posted sales of $2.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year sales of $13.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.36 billion to $13.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $13.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.86 billion to $14.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Keurig Dr Pepper.
Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.
KDP stock opened at $37.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.15. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The company has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.67.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 50.00%.
In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $177,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 6,355 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $239,710.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,513 shares of company stock worth $6,078,019 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KDP. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 52,047,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,468,000 after purchasing an additional 729,672 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,506,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898,701 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $575,364,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,493,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,075,000 after purchasing an additional 260,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,065,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,160,000 after purchasing an additional 180,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.54% of the company’s stock.
About Keurig Dr Pepper (Get Rating)
Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.
