KeyCorp Boosts Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Price Target to $95.00

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

WLL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.75.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE WLL opened at $84.08 on Tuesday. Whiting Petroleum has a 12-month low of $31.26 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.41.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $473.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.30%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,745,674 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $177,590,000 after acquiring an additional 49,140 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,737,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $159,899,000 after purchasing an additional 513,518 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,669,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $97,678,000 after purchasing an additional 469,005 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,086,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,077,367 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $69,685,000 after acquiring an additional 625,355 shares in the last quarter.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.