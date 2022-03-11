KeyCorp Cuts Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Price Target to $30.00

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SQSP. Mizuho cut shares of Squarespace from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. Wedbush lowered their price target on Squarespace from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Squarespace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Squarespace from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.47.

Shares of NYSE:SQSP opened at $25.89 on Tuesday. Squarespace has a twelve month low of $18.57 and a twelve month high of $64.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.51.

In related news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 6,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $176,317.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQSP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Squarespace by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Squarespace by 278.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

