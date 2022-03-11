KeyCorp Increases Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Price Target to $12.00

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Berry stock opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.43. The company has a market cap of $832.07 million, a P/E ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Berry has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $11.54.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Berry in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Berry in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Berry by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Berry by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Berry by 49,770.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,974 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,954 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

