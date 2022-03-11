KeyCorp Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Public Storage in a report issued on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.68 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.57. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Public Storage’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.48 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. Public Storage had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 57.18%. The firm had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PSA. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $359.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.62.

NYSE:PSA opened at $369.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $359.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.40. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $233.00 and a 1-year high of $380.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

In other news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2,051.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,838 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

