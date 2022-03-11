Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $432.50

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $432.50 and last traded at $439.09, with a volume of 20793 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $461.00.

KYCCF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Keyence from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Keyence from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keyence presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $518.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $587.51.

KEYENCE Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of industrial automation and inspection equipment. It operates through the Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment and Others business divisions. The Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment division handles software development and product sales through its subsidiaries.

