Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Analysts expect Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.12. Kilroy Realty posted earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $4.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 65.77% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of KRC traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.33. 26,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,616. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.84. Kilroy Realty has a twelve month low of $60.37 and a twelve month high of $74.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 38.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,200,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $877,295,000 after purchasing an additional 472,980 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $601,929,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,489,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,270,000 after buying an additional 215,712 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,363,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,189,000 after acquiring an additional 368,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,538,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,186,000 after buying an additional 401,052 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

Earnings History and Estimates for Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC)

