Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Shares Gap Down to $69.88

Kinetik Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $69.88, but opened at $61.50. Kinetik shares last traded at $59.03, with a volume of 17,756 shares trading hands.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Kinetik in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company.

Get Kinetik alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 3.31.

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.