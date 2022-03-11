Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell Purchases 10,000 Shares

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 29th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $54,900.00.
- On Monday, December 27th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 9,083 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,956.50.
- On Wednesday, December 22nd, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.
- On Monday, December 20th, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $54,700.00.
- On Friday, December 17th, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.
- On Wednesday, December 15th, Joseph Stilwell bought 300 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,632.00.
- On Monday, December 13th, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.
Shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.82, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.39. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The firm has a market cap of $133.95 million, a P/E ratio of -555,000.00 and a beta of -0.18.
About Kingsway Financial Services (Get Rating)
Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kingsway Financial Services (KFS)
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for Kingsway Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.