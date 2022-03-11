Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell Purchases 10,000 Shares

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 29th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $54,900.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 9,083 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,956.50.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $54,700.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Joseph Stilwell bought 300 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,632.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.

Shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.82, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.39. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The firm has a market cap of $133.95 million, a P/E ratio of -555,000.00 and a beta of -0.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 80,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC lifted its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 7,218,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,560,000 after purchasing an additional 301,118 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kingsway Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

