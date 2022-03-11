Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “KION Group AG is a manufacturer of industrial trucks, producer of forklifts as well as warehouse automation. The company designs, builds and supports logistics solutions. KION Group AG is based in Wiesbaden, Germany. “
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KIGRY. HSBC upgraded shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.
Kion Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
KION GROUP AG operates as a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.
