Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Raymond James

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.00% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $22.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.23. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $23.18.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 21.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $523,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,549,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,358,000 after purchasing an additional 15,996,960 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 313.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,786,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,044,000 after purchasing an additional 11,213,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,479,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958,610 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,126.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,946,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,830,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

