KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) Trading Down 19.2%

KLDiscovery Inc. (OTCMKTS:KLDI – Get Rating) shares were down 19.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.25 and last traded at $5.25. Approximately 769 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLDiscovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.43. The stock has a market cap of $223.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.18.

KLDiscovery Inc provides eDiscovery and data recovery services to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula, an end-to-end information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review (EDR), a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool.

