Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Shares Purchased by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Knowles during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Knowles during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Knowles during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Knowles during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Knowles during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Knowles alerts:

Shares of KN opened at $21.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.07. Knowles Co. has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $23.81.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 17.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KN shares. StockNews.com raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knowles has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.30.

In other news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 13,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $293,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $1,100,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,833 shares of company stock worth $3,893,711 over the last three months. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Knowles (Get Rating)

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.