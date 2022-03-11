Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Kohl’s by 21.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 16.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 5.6% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.3% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 36,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KSS opened at $54.46 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.30.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is 15.58%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KSS. StockNews.com raised shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.54.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

