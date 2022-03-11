Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KSS. Cowen boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kohl’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.54.

KSS opened at $54.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.30. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.92.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 21.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

