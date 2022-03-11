Konica Minolta, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share (OTCMKTS:KNCAY)

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Konica Minolta in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Konica Minolta’s FY2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS.
KNCAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Konica Minolta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Konica Minolta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.
Konica Minolta Company Profile
Konica Minolta, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of multi-functional peripherals (MFPs), printers, electronic materials, and equipment for healthcare systems and industries. It operates through the following segments: Office Business, Professional Print Business, Healthcare Business, Industrial Business, and Others.
