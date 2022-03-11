Konica Minolta, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share (OTCMKTS:KNCAY)

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Konica Minolta in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Konica Minolta’s FY2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

KNCAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Konica Minolta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Konica Minolta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of KNCAY opened at $8.05 on Friday. Konica Minolta has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $11.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of multi-functional peripherals (MFPs), printers, electronic materials, and equipment for healthcare systems and industries. It operates through the following segments: Office Business, Professional Print Business, Healthcare Business, Industrial Business, and Others.

