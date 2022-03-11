Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.250-$4.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion.

KOP traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.17. The stock had a trading volume of 7,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,631. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.95. Koppers has a 52 week low of $26.86 and a 52 week high of $39.44.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $405.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.73 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Koppers will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koppers currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.75.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $85,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 12,474 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Koppers (Get Rating)

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.