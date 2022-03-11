Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.42 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Korn Ferry updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.490-$1.630 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $1.49-1.63 EPS.

Korn Ferry stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.91. The company had a trading volume of 507,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,984. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.51. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $84.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.96 and a 200 day moving average of $72.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $760,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 4,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $426,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Korn Ferry by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

