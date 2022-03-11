Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.49-1.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $670-690 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $656.28 million.Korn Ferry also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.490-$1.630 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:KFY traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $60.91. The stock had a trading volume of 507,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,984. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $58.93 and a twelve month high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.51.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KFY shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $760,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 4,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth about $426,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

