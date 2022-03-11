Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $342,000 Investment in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. AlphaValue upgraded TotalEnergies to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TotalEnergies from €51.00 ($55.43) to €52.00 ($56.52) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.04) to €60.00 ($65.22) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

NYSE TTE opened at $50.79 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $60.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.85.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.544 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.73%.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

