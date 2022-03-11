Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 591 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,758 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Twitter by 756.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the third quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 601.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 40.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $161,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $35,024.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,910 shares of company stock worth $1,190,567. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twitter stock opened at $34.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.44 and its 200 day moving average is $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.73 and a beta of 0.80. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $73.34.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the social networking company to repurchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TWTR. Bank of America decreased their price target on Twitter from $79.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Twitter from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Twitter in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Twitter from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Twitter from $64.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.10.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

