Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 900 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 36.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 220,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 58,815 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 57.3% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 206,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 75,055 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 583,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,838,000 after purchasing an additional 21,179 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the third quarter worth $169,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF stock opened at $19.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.43. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $19.86.

